10,345 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,311,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annexon by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter worth $31,780,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $15,647,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,691.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and have sold 17,388 shares valued at $107,072. Corporate insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

