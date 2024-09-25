Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2,822.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 532,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,377.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 179,792 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 2,068,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 139,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
