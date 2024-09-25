Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 298,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 10,992 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $454,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 298,984 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $2,504,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 269.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Maplebear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Maplebear during the second quarter worth $77,361,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

