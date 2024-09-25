Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAPR. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 52.4 %

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $291.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

