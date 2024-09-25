Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.30.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

