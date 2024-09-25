Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.81. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.