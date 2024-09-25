Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

