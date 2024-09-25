Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASMB

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.