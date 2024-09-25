Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 132 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:VIC opened at GBX 103 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.47 million, a PE ratio of 2,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52-week low of GBX 72 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.71.

Insider Activity at Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,615,425.82). 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

