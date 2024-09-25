Personal Group (LON:PGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Personal Group (LON:PGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) target price on the stock.

Personal Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 193 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.59. The stock has a market cap of £52.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,307.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

