Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 380 ($5.09) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

OXB stock opened at GBX 377 ($5.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.48. The firm has a market cap of £397.13 million, a P/E ratio of -231.29 and a beta of 1.09. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 164.29 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 394.50 ($5.28).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

