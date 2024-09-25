Cohort (LON:CHRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Cohort Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHRT stock opened at GBX 844 ($11.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 844.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 785.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cohort has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($12.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £341.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,221.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 10.10 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,947.37%.

Insider Activity at Cohort

Cohort Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). In related news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). Also, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £155,329.92 ($207,994.00). 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

