Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of OGN opened at GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.17. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.72. Origin Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 3,953.49%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

