Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £32.13 million, a PE ratio of -783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.