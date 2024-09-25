Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Ebiquity Price Performance
Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £32.13 million, a PE ratio of -783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46 ($0.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.
Ebiquity Company Profile
