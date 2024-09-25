enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EU. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of enCore Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on enCore Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

EU opened at C$5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.85. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$6.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 58.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$7.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

