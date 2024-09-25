BP (LON:BP) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.83) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.70) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.67 ($8.53).

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 410.15 ($5.49) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 389.77 ($5.22) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 470.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,795,554.62). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.15), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,795,554.62). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,350 ($27,249.60). Insiders bought 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,284 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

