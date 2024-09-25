Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Essentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essentra

Essentra Stock Performance

Essentra Cuts Dividend

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 150.40 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 191.80 ($2.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.72 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Fawcett bought 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,925.25). Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.