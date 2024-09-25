Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($3.41) to GBX 200 ($2.68) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.21) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
In related news, insider Scott Fawcett bought 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,925.25). Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
