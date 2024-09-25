MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Shares of MYX stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.66. MYCELX Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 36.25 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.64 ($0.96).

In other news, insider André Schnabl bought 48,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($33,350.78). Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

