A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($8.06).

BAG stock opened at GBX 606 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 639.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.78. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 472.50 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($9.19). The company has a market cap of £672.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,782.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,411.76%.

In related news, insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($676.54). In other news, insider Julie A. Barr acquired 34 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,486 ($19.90) per share, with a total value of £505.24 ($676.54). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($24,123.93). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,108. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

