Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price for the company.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,571.43%.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
