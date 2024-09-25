JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,170

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,140 ($15.27) to GBX 1,170 ($15.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.19) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.88) to GBX 1,470 ($19.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.74) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,220.83 ($16.35).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.49) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,563.51, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 959 ($12.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($17.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

