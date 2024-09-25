Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GAMA
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,103.45%.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.