Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GAMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.13) to GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,980 ($26.51) price objective for the company.

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,537.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,437.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,927.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 980.10 ($13.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,728 ($23.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is presently 3,103.45%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

