AG.L (LON:AG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.17) target price on shares of AG.L in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG.L presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.75 ($8.06).

AG.L Price Performance

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

