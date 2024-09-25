Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,795 T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Value ETF (NYSEARCA:TVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of T. Rowe Price Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TVAL opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.71. T. Rowe Price Value ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15.

T. Rowe Price Value ETF Company Profile

