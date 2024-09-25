Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after buying an additional 1,129,603 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

