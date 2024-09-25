Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 1,667 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

