84,851 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

