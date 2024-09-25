Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDV. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23,280.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDV opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

