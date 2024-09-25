Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $500,000 Holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report) by 1,399.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UP. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% in the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.0 %

UP stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 43.79%.

(Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.