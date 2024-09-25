Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $411,000 Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 155,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $287.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,257,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,685,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

