Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 180,539 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QIPT. Benchmark cut their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

QIPT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

