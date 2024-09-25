Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $420,000 Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMEA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMEA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $287.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

