Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 203.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Ultralife worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.98. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ULBI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

