Arjuna Capital Has $22.67 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,051.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,535 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.1% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.