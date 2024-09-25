BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $307.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

