Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,485 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.18% of MeiraGTx worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at $706,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 73.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeiraGTx

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,531,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,124,412. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 152.82% and a negative net margin of 1,146.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

