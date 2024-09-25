Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,741 Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CVRx were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 105,198 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVRX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Hykes acquired 30,000 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $322,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Trading Up 0.6 %

CVRX stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.85 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.27.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 77.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CVRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Further Reading

