Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 47,172 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dakota Gold by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,614,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Dakota Gold stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dakota Gold ( NYSE:DC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DC

About Dakota Gold

(Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.