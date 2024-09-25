Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $507,000 Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

