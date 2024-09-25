Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 53,662 Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cibus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cibus alerts:

Cibus Stock Performance

Cibus stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Cibus, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cibus, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBUS. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cibus

Cibus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.