Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Viant Technology



Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

