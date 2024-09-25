Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 339.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after buying an additional 265,058 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.39. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $148.02.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

