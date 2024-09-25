Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 108,959 Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

