Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,378 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

