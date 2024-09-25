Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 997 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Stratus Properties worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stratus Properties

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $80,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,273,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $171,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

Shares of STRS stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.10. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

