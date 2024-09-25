Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,420,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 553,377 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

ABEO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

