Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Reservoir Media worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a PE ratio of -767,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

