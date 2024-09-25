Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 419,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.65 million, a P/E ratio of -149.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Maui Land & Pineapple ( NYSE:MLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 34.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

