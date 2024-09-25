Freeport-McMoRan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 92,303 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,442 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,582,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.