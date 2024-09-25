Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 8,978 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 105.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 292.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

